Shawnee County Primary Election starting out slow but hoping to pick up later today

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The August Primary is today. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. With this being an off-year election, voter turnout has been slow but Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell is hoping that changes.

“This morning turnout is starting out pretty slow, we are seeing a few people here and there but very light traffic so far,” Howell said.

“There’s no standing in line to speak of. Hopefully it picks up a little bit later in the day. Everything seems to be going well but it’s pretty light so far.”

“Today we are voting on the Topeka Mayor race with five candidates, we have a city council district three candidates and we have Seaman school board election with four candidates.”

