TOPEKA (KSNT)– A Topeka man is following in his dad’s footsteps to keep a historic bank clean and pristine.

Every sweep, wipe and dusting is taken with great care when Mike McComas is in charge.

The building, which is now Equity Bank in Downtown Topeka, has been cleaned by McComas since he was 17-years-old. Today he’s a one-man-band. But he wouldn’t have gotten his start in the cleaning business if it wasn’t for his dad.

Mike and his dad, together, took care of shining the knobs, staircase and vault inside the century-old building. But, in 2000, Mike had to start doing it alone.

“He died of Alzheimer’s at 67,” McComas recalled about his dad. “So…yeah… he got me started in my lawn service. He was a good guy.”

Mike and his dad were close. It’s still a hard memory for him to think about his dad’s passing especially since he followed in his footsteps.

But since then, McComas has always kept his dad in his heart every time he walks through the doors of every bank he cleans.

“He just told me, ‘you’re not going to get anywhere unless you take care of your customers’, and stuff like that. He instilled that into me a long time ago,” he said.

In January, McComas hit a milestone, his 50th year cleaning the bank, making sure every inch of the historic building stays in tip-top shape.

“It’s been so long in this bank it just feels like home,” he said.

McComas said his secret to keeping everything so clean is Windex. He says in all his time in the business that’s always been one of his go-to choices.

