After finding a passion for writing in kindergarten, Kansas teen becomes 5 time published author

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT)– When we are young, the answer to “What do you want to be when you grow up?” always changes. But for one Junction City teen, his career goals have stuck with him since kindergarten even getting his work on Amazon.

Brysen Taylor has been busy making his dreams come true. That dream, being a novelist.

“There’s just something about it that I can’t put down, literally,” Taylor said.

He got a knack for writing when he was in kindergarten. Brysen said he wasn’t much of a talker when he was a kid but once he began typing he couldn’t stop communicating.

“Writing was just kind of like, it was something that I had complete control over,” he said. “Not only that, it’s like I kind of figured, you know, that was a way of communicating with people without having to actually talk to them face to face.”

Writing has always been natural to him, however, getting the books out to other people, not so much. If you asked him a couple of years ago, he wouldn’t have imagined publishing them.

“I sent it off to a publisher in May of 2018,” he said. “They accepted it for publishing. But then at that point, I was like, ‘man, I’m only 14, 15 years old. I’m too tiny for this.'”

He’s 17 years old now with his name bound on the side of five books. On top of that, all of them are on the international platform Amazon.

What kind of books does Taylor write? Pretty much whatever comes to his mind.

“Murder mysteries, crime, sci-fi,” he said. “I don’t restrict myself based on the genre. Everything. I just love it. Everything about literature in general.”

For Taylor, it doesn’t matter what category his books fall under. The only thing he cares about, is getting his ideas to paper doing what he loves, writing.

Taylor rarely has a moment to take a break. Between finishing his senior year at Junction City High School and working two jobs he doesn’t have much downtime. When he does, he just writes some more.

