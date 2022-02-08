TOPEKA (KSNT)– Sports can have a way of changing someone’s life for the better.

For a local family, BMX (Bicycle Motocross) has been a way to get their boys up and active. But for one of the kids, it’s helped him communicate and socialize in a way his parents didn’t see coming.

At just nine- and six-years old, the Phillips boys are stacking up the BMX trophies.

“I have so many I’m giving them back to the track,” Jake Phillips said.

“I have to put some outside,” Luke Phillips recalled about his BMX trophy collection.

Jake and Luke have been riding bikes for a couple years now. The love for BMX started when Jake was taking a stroll with his grandpa and came across a BMX track in Topeka.

“I rode it for the first time,” Jake said. “I was like, ‘I really want to do this!’ And my mom said, ‘ok, how about we just watch it?’ I watched it and I was like, ‘yes, I want to do it!’ And then I did it on my first practice and I wrecked on the concrete starting gates.”

Then, like most younger siblings, little brother Luke soon followed.

“Since I saw Jake do it, I was like…’please!'” Luke said.

But this connection to the sport is different for one of the boys.

Jake has autism. His mom Julie Phillips said behavioral and socialization interacts were difficult for him, but once he started doing BMX it all changed. He was able to talk and interact with other kids, something that was challenging for him before competing.

“I did what I want to do and now I’m really happy,” Jake said.

And one of the best parts, he’s doing it with his little brother by his side.

“Try it and see if you like it,” Luke said.

The boys compete constantly because BMX is a year round sport. Julie said races and travel can cost about $1,500 each time. Bikes can be about $3,000 times two with the cost of clothes and shoes for growing boys adding up quickly. Which is why they are asking for just a little help.

“We compete and we compete in nationals,” Jake said. “But it’s so much money, we just need help to get enough money to do it.”

“Yeah!” Luke said in agreeance.

You can learn how to help the Phillips boys get to nationals and other competitions here.

