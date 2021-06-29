Emporia LPN helping Medicare patients navigate the health care system through local program

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Once a month for our Someone You Should Know segment we want to take the time to show appreciation to those working in the medical field.

An Emporia nurse is making sure she is helping people who might not get the best advice when it comes to health care.

Karyn Shields is a licensed practical nurse at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. She’s a chronic care manager with the Care Connections program through the hospital. It’s a program that helps Medicare patients who have two or more chronic conditions navigate the healthcare system.

She helped get it up and running in 2019, then the pandemic hit. It didn’t stop her and her team, however, from working hard to serve a population that can sometimes get ignored.

“They really need someone to just be that voice, or to help,” Shields said. “‘Hey, do you need some help getting onto your portal? Do you need help applying for this?’ A lot of them, also, with that fixed income, and not the best insurance coverage, don’t have a lot of options. So just helping them kind of navigate through that and trying to find resources.”

When the program first started they only had a few patients, now they help more than 100 people.

