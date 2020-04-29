Emporia man tips Spangles employees $500 for kind service

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — An Emporia man is giving back to essential workers, but they aren’t the ones on the frontlines.

A few days ago, Neal Huffman visited the Spangles in Emporia. He went a little early in the morning and wanted a hamburger. Instead of denying his request, the employees started making it for him, going above and beyond helping him with a smile.

Huffman wanted to thank them. So he left the restaurant, then came back with a $500 tip for everyone there. Something he didn’t think twice about but was a blessing to some like the restaurant’s manager.

“I saw her later when I was walking around trying to exercise,” Huffman said. “She told me, ‘I was a blessing’. And I told her, ‘no, you’re a blessing.’ I don’t see a whole lot of different people every day. I know the people I know really well, but as far as being outgoing and making a difference in random people’s lives, I don’t do that a whole lot. She does it every day.”

Huffman said he wants this to serve as a reminder to simply be nice to the essential employees working during the coronavirus pandemic, including people in foodservice. He said it doesn’t have to be a big tip, it can simply be a thank you.

“Say ‘thank you’ and ‘please’ when you talk to an essential worker,” Huffman said. ‘Or any customer service worker. You might be the 10th person that’s been a jerk to them that day, and they still have to be polite to you or they’re going to be reprimanded, or fired.”

Huffman said kindness can be done wherever you are.

“We are a community,” Huffman said. “Whether it’s your apartment or your city, or your state or your country, we’re all trying to work together to get through all of this stuff.”