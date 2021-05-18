Emporia RN, lactation consultant helping breastfeeding moms through free sessions

EMPORIA (KSNT) — Once a month for our Someone You Should Know segment, we want to take the time to show appreciation to those working in the medical field.

This week, an Emporia woman is teaching the importance of breastfeeding to moms who may just need a little extra help.

Gina Slayden is a registered nurse and an international board-certified lactation consultant at Newman Regional Health. She’s in charge of the Parenting Center that offers free sessions to mothers and babies after they leave the hospital.

The sessions focus on more than just feeding. She helps with the baby’s weight and checking if they’re latching correctly, as well as being a support system to mothers who might be struggling.

“It’s not always easy,” Slayden said. “And sometimes, moms are really hard on themselves if it doesn’t work out, or if they feel like they weren’t successful with that. So it’s just being a little more supportive, a little more encouraging to the moms who are breastfeeding.”

Slayden said the best thing you can do to help these moms is giving them a little encouragment, letting them know they’re doing the best they can.

The breastfeeding clinics are offered on Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

