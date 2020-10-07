Emporia woman sending care packages to Kansas soldiers overseas

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT)– An Emporia woman is sending a piece of home to soldiers overseas.

Diane Tebbetts was born and raised in Kansas City. Between moving from there to Hawaii, she finally landed in Emporia.

Tebbetts is also an Air Force Veteran. While she was in Emporia she found out about a program the Fraternal Order of Eagles was doing. The organization would send care packages to soldiers overseas, sending things like letters, toiletries and other non-perishable items.

“Some of them don’t have a family to call home to,” Tebbets said. “Or a family to write letters to. So they are thought of by people at home. And it’s important to me to know that they’re thought of.”

In 2004, she and her ex-husband took over the program for a few years. In 2011, it was completely in Tebbett’s hands as she began making a name for the Military Care Packages. Letting Kansas soldiers know the community is thinking of them while they’re fighting for our country.

“I see it as an opportunity to give our troops, men and women, overseas packages that they might not get any other time,” she said. “Some of them don’t receive any packages. So this may be the only one they get while they’re gone”

Diane said one of the most rewarding things to come out of the care packages have been the letters she’s got, as well as help from the community. Most of the money for the products come out of her pocket or from donations of people around the area.

“As a veteran, I was never deployed overseas,” she said. “So I have never received a package. But I have talked to individuals who have been on the receiving end. They have let me know how important it is that the community remembers them and thinks of them.”

Now Diane needs help to send off this year’s packages. On Oct. 17 there will be a packing party to get boxes to soldiers before Christmas. This will happen at the VFW in Emporia at 932 Graphic Arts Road.

