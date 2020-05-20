Holton sisters donate 3-D masks strips to healthcare workers

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) — Two local sisters are stepping up and helping healthcare workers by using a 3-D printer.

Natalie and Brooke Willcott are doing something some 13 and 12-year-olds aren’t thinking about

while spending their days inside.

About a year ago, Natalie wanted to learn how to do some 3-D printing. So, she and her dad built a 3-D printer on their own in just three days. Now, they’re using that same printer to help others, specifically those on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have a 3-D printer,” Natalie said. “And if I can do something to help then I am going to help.”

“We want to give thanks to all the healthcare and what they have all done to help people around the world,” Brooke said.

The printer makes six straps at once within three hours. The straps help make the masks more comfortable for people who are wearing them for a long period of time.

“The elastic that goes around your ears, they have little hooks that you wrap the earthing around,” Natalie said. “So that it doesn’t hurt your ears. Then it makes it a lot more comfortable.”

The first donation went to people at the VA Medical Center in Topeka. Soon after, they started getting more requests from people wanting to buy them. Then a business was formed.

“We have a thing where you can buy them for two dollars,” Natalie said. “And then every one you buy, we will give another one to the healthcare workers.”

The girls may be young, but they want their story to show others you can help those who need it no matter your age.

“Natalie and I have worked hard to make people happy,” Brooke said. “So for the healthcare workers, we are trying to give a thank you. Just because we are 12 and 13, doesn’t mean that we can’t do something big.”

The girls plan to make smaller straps for kids as well. If you want to learn more about buying a strap so they can donate one, click here and message Jennifer Willcott.

