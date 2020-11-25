Holton woman starts tumbler business after facing pandemic unemployment

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) — A Holton woman is keeping her mind busy while facing unemployment during this pandemic by starting her own business.

Christine Lockhart always loved painting and letting her artistic creativity run free. When the pandemic hit, she and her husband faced a hardship millions of Americans went through, both being out of a job at the moment.

She decided to start making customized tumblers through her business Beautifully Wicked Creations, trying her best to help her family through an uncertain time.

“We didn’t have any income coming in at all,” Lockhart said. “We had to fill out applications for help and we were denied. This is what really helped get us most of the way through that. And be able to pay our bills.”

She said eventually, she wants to be able to donate part of her proceeds to the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Right now, she handles everything through Facebook.

