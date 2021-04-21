Lead housekeeper at Manhattan hospital taking extra steps for patients, staff safety

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)– Once a month for our Someone You Should Know segment, KSNT News wants to take the time to show appreciation to those working in the medical field. Especially as many of them were put through a tough time in their professional, and sometimes personal lives.

Manuela Wilson is the head housekeeper at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan. Her job has always been important in keeping staff and patients safe from germs, sickness and more, inside of the hospital’s walls.

Once the pandemic hit, Wilson’s job got harder as the pressure to make things safer increased. However, she didn’t let it take a toll on herself or her staff, showing they are also the heroes in the hospital.

“We came to do our job every day,” Wilson said. “We had to sanitize, that’s our job…to be a part of it. If we wouldn’t be here, there wouldn’t…who is going to clean it? The nurses are here to take care of the patients. They’re not here to clean.”

Cleaning is quite different for the housekeeping crew as we still get through this pandemic. The staff has a UV light they use in places like the Covid-19 rooms to get rid of germs effectively.

