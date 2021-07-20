Local family taking agriculture skills to YouTube with fun, educational videos

MORRIS Co. (KSNT)– A local family is using their backgrounds in farming and education to teach people about agriculture while having a little bit of fun and making big family memories.

The idea of the County Line Cowpokes YouTube channel started around the pandemic when Emily Bahret saw her kids watching things on YouTube that weren’t necessarily teaching them stuff.

“Man, I wish they were watching something wholesome, something educational,” Bahret said. “But I knew that as soon as I walked away they wanted to watch something that was enjoyable also.”

So, she got to thinking about how can she make YouTube videos that are fun and educational. She recruited the whole family, and they all started working together to start the channel.

“It showcases farming and family,” she said. “As well as being educational but also funny. It’s something that is wholesome.”

The agriculture side comes from being a multi-generational family ranch. The Morgan County Line Ranch was started by Steve Morgan’s dad. It was passed down to Steve Morgan, or “Gramps”, who passed it down to his kids.

“We really want to put our best foot forward for agriculture,” Steve Morgan said. “For the family farm and ranches that are so much a part of Kansas.”

The education side comes, in part, from Nick Morgan, an elementary school principal by day. He gets pretty messy when it comes to teaching people what happens in those pastures through the videos. Each one covers topics like burning, mud, horses and more.

County Line Cowpoke family

“And then some smaller things like cattle drives and just random little instances that happen on the farm that we have to take care of,” Nick Morgan said.

Now the whole family is a part of this project, even the young ones they call the “Little Cowpokes”. While the channel is meant to teach and be fun, the most important thing to the family is what these videos will mean in the future.

“Three things that are very important to us: family time, education and agriculture,” Nick Morgan said. “And we think a lot of Kansans can relate to one of those things.”

The County Line Cowpoke channel is just now getting started. It’s already got four videos posted for you to catch up on.

In case, you were wondering “cowpoke” is a real term. It just means “cowboy” or “cowgirl.”

Remember if you have someone you think we should know, use our Share It feature or our mobile app.