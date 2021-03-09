Local woman starts sports massage therapy business for competitive animals

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNT)– A local woman is traveling around Kansas to bring sports massage therapy to our four-legged friends.

Julie Frank is using her hands to relieve pain in dogs, horses and even show cattle, sheep and show hogs.

Before Frank started her Ottawa business Rise and Shine Equine LLC., she actually had to go to school to learn how to help these gentle giants.

“Do 50 hours of certification,” Frank said. “I did my 50 hours Monday through Friday and a whole bunch of overtime late nights. Took all my test and live test, and written test, and then came back, and that was in March of 2019.”

Rise and Shine Equine LLC. helps competitive horses, dogs and cattle with muscle soreness and stiffness due to stress or damage to the tissue. She even travels across Kansas and Missouri to help get animals back into shape before competitions. So why animals?

“They’re my heart,” she said. “Dogs are my heart…part of me. I’ve been around them my whole life, and finally helping them out, and seeing a difference of what hands from god can do for them.”

When it comes to sports massage therapy, animals might not come to mind. But for Julie Frank, she is using her hands to bring relief to them to see them rise and shine another day, pain-free.

Frank operates Rise and Shine Equine LLC. all on her own, while also working a full-time job. She said she doesn’t mind doing so much because of her love for animals.

