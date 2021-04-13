Local woman writes book teaching kids to stop the spread of germs

PAXICO, Kan. (KSNT) — A local woman is teaching kids the importance of not spreading germs, thanks to a song that turned into a book.

Joyce Heigert wrote a song about stopping germs eight years ago for one of her granddaughters when she was in preschool. In a coincidence, she started thinking of how to get a book published around the same time the pandemic hit. To Heigert, it was the perfect time to release the book “Stop Those Germs” in a way to educate kids in a fun way that they can use for a lifetime.

“It’s important for everybody to lead a healthy life,” she said. “But if you start teaching your children when they’re young, how to stop the spread of germs and be healthy, then it hopefully will carry over as an adult.”

The “Stop Those Germs” book was also a family project. One of Heigert’s 19 grandkids helped her with the illustrations.

The book is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Remember, if you have someone you think we should know, use our Share It feature or our mobile app.