Royal Valley High School counselor preparing seniors for college online

HOYT, Kan. (KSNT) — A local high school counselor is encouraging and helping high school seniors on their way to college all online.

Ashley Wick has worked at Royal Valley High School in Hoyt for two years as the school’s counselor. During her time there, she’s helped kids get to the college of their dreams.

While she can’t help the seniors do that in person this year, she’s going virtual making videos of how to apply to college, and getting your transcript to the right place. She said she continues to motivate students and the 2020 seniors because she wants them to be happy.

“Seeing the smile on our students faces, and knowing that we are helping them in a positive way, I think that makes it all worth it,” Wick said. “I think we all have a really important role. And I think it’s safe to say that all school counselors put their students first. We just want to do what’s best for our kids.”

Wick has also helped students recognize the importance of paying attention to their mental health by hosting the first Mental Health Matters night in November of 2019. Wick was also one of the state finalists for this year’s Kansas Counselor of the Year.

Remember, if you have someone you think we should know, use our Report It feature or on our mobile app.