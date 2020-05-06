‘This is my way of helping, giving back’: Topeka man creates local business website during coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka man is helping Topeka businesses get some recognition with a website he created.

Israel Sanchez is a husband and a dad of three who, like many of us, are trying to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic the best he can. So, to ease his cabin fever, he wanted to do something for others.

“I wanted to help the community out,” Sanchez said. “I see a lot of people sewing masks. I don’t know how to sew, but I’m learning how to build a website. Maybe I can do something with my skill set that can help me learn by building something but also help other people, especially in the community, local businesses. That’s kind of where the idea came from.”

Sanchez turned to the internet making a website from scratch. Even learning how to do his own coding so the page could look the way he wanted it to. That page is topekatogether.com.

“This website is for you,” Sanchez said. “I want to help out. This is my way of helping, giving back to a community that has given me so much over the years.”

Topeka Together is a place for all kinds of Topeka businesses to advertise and get their name out there. It’s only for local shops.

“Topeka is great, but a lot of the time, you see kind of the same businesses all the time mentioned everywhere you go,” Sanchez said. “There’s a lot of smaller businesses. So I feel like this website will be a great resource for people like those who are looking for a health food store, something very specific. That you can’t really find somewhere else unless you have one resource. I’m hoping to be that resource.”

As we begin to reopen Kansas and Topeka, the site will still be here. As these Topeka businesses will still need help to get to normal, whatever that may look like

“I don’t know what the new normal will look like,” Sanchez said. “But I’m hoping that once we do get back to some sort of normal, this website will continue to be useful for people.”

If you are a business owner, or just want to know more about Topeka businesses click here.

