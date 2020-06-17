Topeka man brings change to Topeka through pizza

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka man wants to bring change to the area with a pizza shop.

Ivan Longoria moved to Topeka about four years ago from Wichita. He started working at a local window company. While being in Topeka, he noticed there was a need for something different specifically in the food industry. So he started a restaurant called Thin and Crisp. It’s a fusion pizza shop, meaning it combines multicultural food on a thin crust pizza.

He said it may be food, but it’s also something different Topeka needed.

“Am I going to change the world, no,” Longoria said. “But I do feel like I can make that change here in Topeka where I can show them how I started with a car washing company. And now we have a brick and mortar building. We’re working on a second one for that one. We’ve all seen the potential somewhere else, and want to apply it here. I think that I bring a different attitude to the table. That’s the biggest thing.”

Longoria hopes his story will be a motivation to others, showing it doesn’t matter where you start to get to where you want to be.

“People knowing my story might motivate somebody to say, ‘you know what, I might go start my own window cleaning company,” Longoria said. “Or whatever. A cake company. Whatever it is that they do. Maybe my story can be an example.”

Thin and Crisp opened in Southwest Topeka around October. Now, they’re getting ready to open a second location in the NOTO Arts District.

Longoria actually worked as a sous chef for six years which gave him experience in the food industry.

