Topeka native creates unique marketing concepts through his company

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Everyone is a brand in their own way, whether that’s through being a business owner or a social media mogul. A Topeka native is helping everyone brand themselves in the most unique way possible through his new business.

Darryln Johnson is taking marketing into his own hands, specifically through Steeze Marketing, LLC, a creative marketing company he founded.

“This is something I am really passionate about,” Johnson said. “The people. I built this for the people.”

The Topeka native started the company when he was playing basketball overseas. While he was in El Salvador and China, he started thinking of how he could play in the business world.

“Everybody has a brand, you know?” he said. “The people with the strongest brands were the ones that were getting the bigger contracts, the ones that were making the most noise in the basketball world. So I was like, you know what, let me create something like that for myself.”

Then in 2018, Steeze Marketing took off. So far, they’ve worked with people like Slippery Pete, a UFC fighter, comedian Barry Brewer and Kyle Weems, a professional basketball player overseas who is also a Topeka native.

Marketing has changed in the past few years as it’s become more than commercials, and more than selling a physical product. For Johnson, the changes give him a chance to chase his dream of being a business owner and helping others.

“Either you do the work or you don’t,” he said. “That’s just what it is.”

