Topeka native’s film premiering at Jayhawk Theatre

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A Topeka native is getting a chance to show his movie on the big screen.

Back in July, KSNT News featured Erick Fletcher for our Someone You Should Know segment. He created a movie called “Dreams” that tells the story of triumph, showing no matter your environment it’s up to you to overcome any battles.

On Sept. 25, “Dreams” will premiere at the Jayhawk Theater. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and $15 for front-row seats.

