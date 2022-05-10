TOPEKA (KSNT)– A Topeka woman is trying to help women heal who have gone through the traumatic experience of human trafficking, starting with a house.

Aangie Boles’ days are spent mostly in her home office. She owns and started a non-profit called Project 2 Restore. It’s a place that helps victims of human or sex trafficking.

“I started to learn more about it and…again I felt like my life was full,” Boles said. “Yet, there were these women who were hurting. And I was just in a position at that time in my life where I felt like I could do something, and God called me to start Project 2 Restore.”

The seed for Project 2 Restore was planted five years ago. Boles said while she was fulfilled in life, she knew there were others who weren’t as lucky.

“If you take any individual and you exploit them, and you exploit their vulnerabilities for your own benefit through forced fraud or coercion for a sex act, that is sex trafficking,” Boles said defining what sex trafficking is.

For five years, Boles got to work finding out exactly what these survivors needed. She started by raising money for the organization.

Her church, Topeka Bible Church, also found out what she was doing and decided to donate to Project 2 Restore for their Christmas project. While all of that was happening, a house was donated anonymously to the organization to help these women.

“Survivors need more than just a place to go or a warm bed,” Boles said. “They need a new beginning, they need a place to start where they can heal and have true healing.”

The house is in a private, secret location for their safety. The non-profit is different because it’s a long-term program, not a temporary solution to stopping sex trafficking. Women stay for 18 to 24 months to get back on their feet.

“We take them from nowhere to go, to hopefully never going back,” Boles said.

The house and the organization have been up and running for a few months now. So far, two women have been a part of the program.

If you want to help the organization and donate, click here. There will also be a Walk/Run 2 Restore fundraiser on June 11. It starts at 8:00 to 12 p.m. at Shelter House #1 and #2 at Lake Shawnee. Tickets can be purchased here.

If you have someone you think we should know, use our Share It feature or our mobile app.