St. Jude patients get the support of thousands at annual Marathon

LAWRENCE (KSNT) — Kansans came out from all over the state to run in the 20th Anniversary St. Jude Memphis Marathon weekend, with all of the proceeds going towards the hospital’s research and patients.

There was a total of 118 runners that came to the Dec. 4 event from across Kansas, and 40 of those runners participated in the online version of the event.

In total, Kansans that came to the event raised $85,582. And of that number, the group “Sarah is our Superhero” that ran in the in-person event in Memphis, raised $23,000.

Dana King has been running for the “Sarah is our Superhero” group in the marathon for the past 6 years. She said that participating in an event like this, changes you completely as a person.

She spoke about the experience of seeing the family and children lining the streets, cheering on the participants.

“They’re along the route with signs saying thank you for what you do for St. Jude, and you’re just blown away by that because they’re the ones doing the work. I mean, this is all about them, and they’re just so appreciative, and it’s just so rewarding,” King said.