2021 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: And the winner is…

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The winner of this year’s Topeka St. Jude Dream Home is Teresa Cater from Lawrence.

Before the big giveaway, we gave away some Early Bird prizes to a few lucky winners.

Drippé Homes worked on the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home for the last year. Participants can reserve a $100 ticket for the house estimated at a value of $425,000.

The 2,800 square foot home is located at 2524 SE Neptune Ct. in Topeka near Lake Shawnee. Money raised by the tickets will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to ensure no family ever pays for a bill, hotel room, or meal while taking care of a sick child.

This giveaway isn’t just about winning prizes, it’s making a big difference for families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. KSNT News and Drippé Homes presented a check to St. Jude for $682,100. Every dollar is going straight to the hospital.