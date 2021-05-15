4th St. Jude Dream Home a small family project for local family

TOPEKA (KSNT)– This year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has turned out to be a small family project for a local family.

Daniel Riccomini is the vice president at Drippé Homes and the owner of American Commercial Roofing. He’s not the only Riccomini contributing to this year’s Dream Home. Other members of the family are working with Dream Builders Construction and Artisan Tile that are also contributing to the project.

This is the second Dream Home Drippé Homes has worked on. The company helped with the first St. Jude Dream Home in Topeka. Riccomini said coming back a second time was a no-brainer because of how impactful St. Jude is.

“I know that, as being a father of 10 children myself, I couldn’t imagine what people go through,” he said. “The time I spent at St. Jude in Memphis, I mean, it was pretty life-changing.”

Riccomini’s other business, American Commercial Roofing is making sure they are helping kids and families battling childhood cancer. In fact, your roof can play a big role in helping. The company is having a fundraiser for St. Jude. For every roof inspection, $100 will go to the hospital. There is no charge for the inspection.

“We’re looking to do 500 inspections at least between now and the 25th of June so that we can raise $50,000 for St. Jude,” Robert Kirby with American Roofing Company said. “We just started this and we’ve already got 50. I think we’re in a really good position to hit that. The more we can do the better.”

The roofs should be at least seven years old, and the home has to be owned. If you still want to help you can by donating to their campaign over the phone and online.

“Sometimes writing a check isn’t possible,” Theresa Riccomini said, wife to Daniel and office manager. “This is why American Commercial Roofing…this fundraiser is so important and so impactful for our community because it is a way that we could all do our part. We can all do a small piece of the puzzle. We could all, together, do something amazing.”

To donate by phone, call 785-428-0010. You can also help by clicking here.