500 LEFT: Topeka’s St. Jude Dream Home tickets selling fast

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Time is running out to enter to win Topeka’s 2020 St. Jude Dream Home.

There are less than 500 tickets left as of Tuesday morning. Mark Boling Construction built this year’s 4-bedroom, 3 bathroom house. It has nearly 3,200 square feet of living space. The home features a 10-foot ceiling in the great room, custom walk-in closets and a fully finished basement perfect for entertaining.

The house has an estimated value of $465,000 thousand dollars. It’s located in the Lauren’s Bay estates in southwest Shawnee County. That’s near 47th and Wanamaker south of the Lake Sherwood area.

Reserve your ticket for a chance at the St. Jude Dream Home online, or call 800-846-2640. All proceeds go back to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for research and to help patients fighting childhood cancer and other serious illnesses.