A list of winners for the 2020 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For the third year in a row, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and KSNT News have partnered to give away a Dream Home and a few other prizes to a few lucky winners, all to benefit the children at St. Jude.

Below is a list of all of this year’s winners:

Tickets On Sale Prize: $2,500 Visa Gift Card Heather Klamm from Topeka, KS.

Storm Shelter Daniel Foltz from Perry, KS.



This is a developing list as more prizes, including the Dream Home, will be announced throughout the night.

The home will be given away live on KSNT News at 10 p.m. You can watch in the video player below.