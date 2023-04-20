The St. Jude Help House is holding a home giveaway with an estimated value of $560,000.

Today, April 20, is the last day to be eligible for the $10,000 Carpet One Floor and Home gift certificate! To get your tickets you can call into the St. Jude phone bank at 800-846-2640, click this link or download the printable mail-in form.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Limited tickets remain for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway with an estimated value of $560,000.

The home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large butler’s pantry with a prep kitchen, a spacious kitchen featuring a dry bar and basement with a wet bar in an estimated 3,300 square feet.

Tickets can be reserved for $100. All of the money goes directly back to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

St. Jude’s mission is to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. According to St. Jude, the $100 ticket price could cover two platelet count tests or six meals for a family.

For more details visit the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway website here!

Deadlines

Reserve your tickets before these dates to be eligible for additional prizes:

$10,000 gift certificate to Carpet One Floor and Home, get your tickets by April 20.

18K white gold one-carat diamond ring, get your tickets by May 11.

$2,500 shopping spree with Sutherlands in Topeka, get your tickets by June 1.

