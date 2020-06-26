Carpet One partners with Topeka St. Jude Dream Home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dale Smith of Carpet One in Topeka talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about Carpet One’s contribution to the 2020 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home and why he believes in the mission of St. Jude.

You have until the end of the day Friday to reserve your early bird ticket for The 3rd annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Tickets bought before the end of the day Friday will be entered to win the Early Bird Prize: a storm shelter or safe room with instillation, which is valued at over $10,000.

Tickets for the Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway have sold out the past two years, and there are only 7,000 tickets available this year. Reserve your ticket online, or call (800) 846-2640.