Decorating begins for St. Jude Dream Home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The St. Jude Dream Home is starting to look a little more like a home.

Monday marked the first day of the staging process as movers from the Furniture Mall of Kansas helped arrange the inside of the house. The interior design is led by Sarah Williams who is was excited to be able to help in her third Dream Home, this year.

“Being able to support such a great cause is just what we’re all about,” Williams said.

She said the pandemic has given her a new outlook on the touches that make the house a place you want to spend a whole lot of hours in.

Mark Boling Construction is building the home, located at 6208 SW 46th Ct., off Wanamaker Road, in Lauren’s Bay Estates.

The 3,200 square foot home will be given away on August 6.

For more information click here to visit the St. Jude website.