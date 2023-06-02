TOPEKA (KSNT) – A childhood cancer diagnosis is a long and difficult road for any parent.

However, organizations like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are making that road a little smoother for concerned parents. The hospital helps out children like Hannah who was brought to St. Jude’s by her mother Elizabeth when she was diagnosed with cancer.

With little knowledge about St. Jude at the time, Elizabeth took her three-and-a-half-month-old child to the hospital. This leap of faith turned into a 10-month battle for survival for Hannah to turn her cancer diagnosis around.

More than three years later, Elizabeth is thanking St. Jude and the people who support them for helping to save her daughter’s life.

“It just means the world. St. Jude really saved Hannah’s life,” Elizabeth. “And to see people come together and support them, it’s really life and death. It’s wonderful that we see people supporting such a wonderful organization.”

