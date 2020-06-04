Kansans reserve more than 3K tickets in 1 day for Topeka St. Jude Dream Home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2020 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has kicked off with a bang: Northeast Kansans reserved nearly half of the 7,000 tickets for a chance win the home, and help children fighting serious illnesses, in one day.

The third Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway officially launched Wednesday with a chance for Northeast Kansans to win the estimated $465,000 home built by Mark Boling Construction. A total 3,357 tickets were reserved for a chance to win in the giveaway’s first day, according to a spokesperson for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Anyone who entered Wednesday also gets a chance at a $2,500 Visa gift card from Keller Williams Realty Legacy One Partners.

The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home at 6208 SW 46th Ct. comes with four bedrooms and three baths, a finished basement and back patio. The interior features custom wood products and cabinetry.

Tickets for the Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway have sold out the past two years, and only 3,643 tickets remain for this year’s house. Reserve your ticket online, or call 800-846-2640.

All proceeds from tickets go back to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for research and to help patients fighting childhood cancer and other serious illnesses.