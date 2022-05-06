TOPEKA (KSNT) – With just under 2,500 raffle tickets available for the half-a-million-dollar Topeka St. Jude Dream Home and a chance to win a $10,000 flooring gift certificate on the line, Friday may be the day for picking up your raffle ticket.

Carpet One’s Dale Smith joined KSNT 27 News Friday morning to encourage ticket sales for the Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, which would make you eligible to win the $10,000 flooring gift certificate. Alongside the gift certificate, buying a ticket enters you for a chance to win the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Topeka, on which construction is nearly finished.

About the St. Jude Dream Home:

Valued at an estimated $500,000

Drippé Homes is building the home

Located north of Topeka off Highway 75 and 46 th Street (2310 NW 49 th Ter.)

Street (2310 NW 49 Ter.) 4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,800 square foot house

Features a prep kitchen, oversized shower, basement wet bar and walk-in closets

Only 7,000 tickets will be sold for this year’s home. After the 2022 Dream Home is raffled off, the Northeast Kansas community will have helped KSNT 27 News raise over $3.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the last five years. The money goes towards helping medical staff treat kids with serious illnesses at no cost to their parents.

Tickets went on sale in April and are still available for $100 each. The house and other prizes will be given away live on KSNT 27 News on June 16. To purchase a ticket you can go to dreamhome.com or call 1-800-846-2540.