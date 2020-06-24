Lawrence boy fighting cancer gets clear scans from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A young Lawrence boy fighting cancer has received the best possible news from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The family of 2-year-old Grit Henderson said they’ve learned his scans are coming back clear, with no evidence of the prostate and lung tumors that he went through 52 weeks of chemotherapy, and radiation to fight while he was just months old.

“We were clear. All clear,” said Nolan Henderson, Grit’s father. “Have three more months of treatment. All things going well. He’s big and growing and could probably do his own interviews now.”

Grit’s family said they wouldn’t have been able to get to this point without the help of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital team. Through fundraisers like the 2020 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, the hospital provides care and treatment for children battling cancer and other serious illnesses, at no cost to their families.

