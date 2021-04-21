Local company donating $10,000 storm shelter for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Here’s how to enter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – “In Topeka, in Kansas, we’re kind of in the heart of tornado alley,” Southwind Shelters & Safe Rooms Owner Matt Cobb said.

And in the event that severe weather strikes, most Kansans know the importance of having a safe place to go, planned out in advance.

Making that plan as safe as possible for families is Matt Cobb.

The storm shelter his company built for Denison State Bank in Topeka is just one example of the storm shelters Southwind Shelters and Safe Rooms can build.

“Solid steel, tornado shelter, consists of quarter inch thick steel panels that bolt together,” Cobb said.

Those who buy a ticket for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway by the end of Wednesday, April 21, will be entered to win a custom-made storm shelter worth up to $10,000 from Southwind Shelters.

“Delivery, installation, all taxes, everything included at a value of up to $10,000,” Cobb said.

The lucky winner will get a similar storm shelter about four by six in size, built with several thousand pounds of steel.

In the event of severe weather, Cobb said locked inside one of his custom-built shelters is one of the safest places to be.

“The idea with physics would be the more steel or materials that you can put between you and the storm, the better, the safer that you will be,” Cobb said.

Cobb said his company also created the first basement safe room that can utilize a home’s existing concrete walls to save money on steel prices.

To buy a ticket for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, click here, or call (800) 846-2640.

To learn more about Southwind Shelters & Safe Rooms, click here.