Local family hopeful that toddler’s battle with cancer is almost over

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The family of a local boy fighting cancer is hopeful that he is nearing the finish line of that fight.

Grit Henderson is 2 years old, and will be 3 in September. He’s been battling cancer for most of his life.

Now his dad Nolan said the Henderson family is hopefully nearing the end, because he only has 3 more months of treatments left.

Then they hope Grit will be able to be cancer-free and get to just be a normal kid.

Grit’s family said they wouldn’t have been able to get to this point without the help of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital team.

“The best thing is they allowed us to focus on what was the most important thing in life which is your family and taking care of your family. I did not have to worry about ‘Oh my god how am I going to pay for these medical bills?'” Henderson said. “All we had to do was sit back and have the energy that we could to hope and pray and be positive and have that positive energy around Grit, so that he could grow up like a kid should: with happy parents and a happy life, despite going through something incredibly difficult.”

You can help families just like the Hendersons.

KSNT just started selling tickets for our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. It’s just $100 to enter to win a home, and all of the money raised goes to the St. Jude Research Hospital to help treat kids fighting cancer.