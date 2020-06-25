ONE DAY LEFT: St. Jude Dream Home Early Bird ticket sales end Friday

2020 St. Jude Dream Home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There is one day left to reserve your early bird ticket for The 3rd annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Tickets bought before Friday will be entered to win the Early Bird Prize: a storm shelter or safe room with instillation, which is valued at over $10,000.

Tickets are on sale for $100, and all proceeds will go toward St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, supporting families in the midst of fighting cancer and other serious illnesses.

This year’s home is constructed by Mark Boling Construction and is located in Lauren’s Bay Estates featuring a four bedroom, three bathroom and three car garage. The home also comes with a finished basement, 10-foot ceilings and an outdoor patio.

Tickets for the Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway have sold out the past two years, and there are only 7,000 tickets available this year. Reserve your ticket online, or call (800) 846-2640.