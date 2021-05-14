Reserve St. Jude Dream Home tickets today to enter $10,000 shopping spree

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Early bird ticket reservations for the 2021 St. Jude Dream home end Friday, May 14, with those who reserve tickets before midnight eligible to win a $10,000 shopping spree from the Furniture Mall of Kansas.

Drippé Homes has been working on the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home for the last year and participants can reserve a $100 ticket for the house estimated at a value of $425,000.

KSNT News will have full coverage throughout the day starting at 4:30 a.m., featuring live walk-throughs of the 2021 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home, a live interview with the owner of Sarto Countertops at 6:30 a.m. and live announcements of early bird ticket reservations.

The 2,800 square foot home is located at 2524 SE Neptune Ct. in Topeka and money raised by the tickets will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to ensure no family ever pays for a bill, hotel room or meal while taking care of a sick child.

Your $100 reservation could cover two platelet count tests or six meals for a St. Jude family.

Watch live coverage here from 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.