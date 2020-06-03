RESERVE YOUR TICKET: First look inside the 2020 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2020 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway officially kicked off Wednesday, with more than 1,300 tickets already reserved.

The kickoff comes with the opportunity to enter to win the 3,200 square-foot home with an estimated value of $465,000, as well as a $2,500 Visa gift card from Keller Williams Realty One Legacy Partners if you reserve a ticket by midnight. A spokesperson for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital confirmed 1,370 tickets had been reserved for the Topeka Dream Home as of 7 a.m.

Keller Williams Realty’s Toby Gallegos joined KSNT News Wednesday morning to discuss the bonus prize and its decision to get involved with the giveaway.

Mark Boling Construction partnered with KSNT to build the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home, located at 6208 SW 46th Ct., for the third year in a row. The home comes with four bedrooms and three baths, a finished basement and back patio. The interior features custom wood products and cabinetry.

Tickets for the Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway have sold out the past two years, and there are only 7,000 available this year. Reserve your ticket online, or call 800-846-2640.

All proceeds go back to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for research and to help patients fighting childhood cancer and other serious illnesses.