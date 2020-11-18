St. Jude breaks ground on fourth Topeka Dream Home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital broke ground Wednesday morning on the fourth Topeka St. Jude Dream Home.

This home is located at 2524 SE Neptune Ct. in Aquarian Acres in southeast Topeka and will be built by Drippé Homes.

Tickets go on sale in April for $100 each. The house and other prizes will be raffled off live on KSNT News on June 24, 2021.

After this year’s dream home is given away, the Topeka community will have helped raise $1.8 million in four years for St. Jude. The hospital provides free services to child cancer victims.

