The St. Jude Help House is holding a home giveaway with an estimated value of $560,000.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The time has come to announce the winners of the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

Several winners will be revealed Thursday night with numerous prizes leading up to the giveaway of this year’s St. Jude Dream home located in Aquarian Acres. Ticket sales will officially close at 8 p.m. for the home.

The first winner of the evening is Heather Armstrong of Topeka who claimed the Tickets on Sale Prize. This amounts to a $10,000 gift certificate to Carpet One Floor & Home.

The next prize will be announced at 6 p.m. for the Early Bird Prize. This is an 18k white gold one carat diamond ring.

A bonus prize for a $2,500 shopping spree at Sutherlands in Topeka will be announced at 9 p.m. with the grand prize winner being announced at 10 p.m. for the dream home.