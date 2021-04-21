ST. JUDE GIVEAWAY LAUNCH: All you need to know about this year’s Dream Home

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ticket reservations for the 2021 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home open to the public today.

Drippe Homes has been working on the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home for the last year and participants can now reserve a $100 ticket for the house estimated at a value of $425,000. People who reserve tickets within the first day are also eligible to win a storm shelter valued at $10,000, courtesy of South Wind Shelters & Safe Rooms.

KSNT News will have full coverage throughout the day starting at 4:30 a.m., featuring live walk-throughs of the 2021 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home, interviews with team members working on the home and live announcements of day one ticket reservations.

The 2,800 square foot home is located at 2524 SE Neptune Ct. in southeast Topeka and money raised by the tickets will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to ensure no family ever pays for a bill, hotel room or meal while taking care of a sick child.

Your $100 reservation could cover two platelet count tests or six meals for a St. Jude family.

Watch live coverage here from 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.