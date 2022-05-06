TOPEKA (KSNT) – More than a decade ago, the next moment wasn’t guaranteed for 4-year-old cancer patient Sarah.

“Every minute, every year, is a blessing,” Kristine, Sarah’s mom said.

She underwent life-saving brain surgery at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for a cancerous tumor.

“Treatments, radiation..and they are hopeful she’ll you know be with you for as long as possible and they’re going to do everything they can,” Kristine said.

Kristine was optimistic the treatments would save her youngest child and be a ray of sunshine but the future was unknown.

“I mean every opportunity you have, you just take it and you live it in a different way, thinking you don’t know what’s tomorrow, what’s going to be ahead,” Kristine said.

Thanks to years of care from the skilled doctors and nurses at St. Jude, Sarah’s health is stable over a decade later, she’s doing better than they ever expected.

“She’s a senior in high school graduating this year,” Kristine said.

She’s enjoying regular teenage activities like prom with friends.

“I had a great time,” Sarah said.

Kristine didn’t know if moments like these would be possible for her daughter’s life, but says St. Jude made them a reality.

“Just feeling very blessed and very thankful for everything that I have and it’s been a fantastic ride for us to have the journey with Sarah here with us as much as we’ve had her,” Kristine said.

After high school graduation, Sarah’s going to the Kansas State School for the Blind in the fall. She’s excited to gain some independence by living on-campus part-time and working at a local grocery store after classes.

To support the future of St. Jude patients like Sarah and help defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, reserve your $100 ticket here for this year’s dream home giveaway. Tickets reserved by midnight are eligible to win a $10,000 gift certificate to carpet one floor & home.

You can also call 1-800-846-2640.