TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home has a new owner. Names were drawn Thursday evening for the St. Jude Dream Home and additional prizes.

The new owner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is – David Jelinek, of Topeka.

7,500 tickets were sold for the Dream Home with all the proceeds going to help children with pediatric cancer.

There were drawings for several additional prizes as well,

Additional prize winners are,

$10,000 gift certificate to Carpet One Floor and Home – Heather Armstrong, of Topeka

18k white gold one carat diamond ring – Eric Lewis, of Tecumseh

A $2,500 shopping spree to Sutherlands Topeka – Gwen Dixon, of Topeka

2023 St. Jude Dream Home built by Drippé Homes.

The new home is,

3,300 square feet

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

a large butlers pantry with a prep kitchen

a laundry drop-off zone

a large entertainers’ kitchen featuring a dry bar

a wet bar in the basement

high vaulted ceilings throughout family room and kitchen

The new Dream Home was built by Drippé Homes and is sponsored by

KSNT Channel 27 News

Drippe’ Homes

Alpha Media Topeka

Carpet One Floor and Home

New this year, the Dream Home was designed by Anderson Knight Architects of Manhattan.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.