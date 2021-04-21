TIMELINE: How crews built the Topeka St. Jude Dream Home

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2021 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home is getting its finishing touches as ticket reservations kicked off Wednesday.

KSNT News will be live to show off the home, located at 2524 SE Neptune Ct., throughout the evening. View a timeline of the building process, handled by Drippé Homes, over the past five months below:

After this year’s Dream Home is given away, the Topeka community will have helped raise more than $2.8 million in four years for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The medical center treats children with cancer and other serious illnesses at no cost to their parents.