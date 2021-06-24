TODAY’S THE DAY: Topeka St. Jude Dream Home to be raffled off at 10 p.m.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – There are less than 24 hours left leading up to the 2021 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and there are still tickets available for reservation.

Drippé Homes has been working on the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home for the last year and participants can reserve a $100 ticket for the house estimated at a value of $425,000.

KSNT News will have full coverage throughout the day starting at 5:00 a.m., featuring live walk-throughs of the 2021 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home.

The 2,800 square foot home is located at 2524 SE Neptune Ct. in Topeka and money raised by the tickets will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to ensure no family ever pays for a bill, hotel room or meal while taking care of a sick child.

Your $100 reservation could cover two platelet count tests or six meals for a St. Jude family.

Watch live coverage here from 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. The big giveaway at 10 p.m. on KSNT News. You can get your tickets here.