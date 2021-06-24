Topeka St. Jude Giveaway Early Bird Prize Winners

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As we count down the hours until the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, we’re giving out Early Bird prizes.

Drippé Homes has been working on the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home for the last year. Participants can reserve a $100 ticket for the house estimated at a value of $425,000.

The 2,800 square foot home is located at 2524 SE Neptune Ct. in Topeka near Lake Shawnee. Money raised by the tickets will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to ensure no family ever pays for a bill, hotel room, or meal while taking care of a sick child.

Winner of Storm Shelter: Renee Potter from Easton, KS.

KSNT News will be giving away the home live at 10 p.m. Watch live here. You can get your tickets to enter to win the Dream Home until 6:30 p.m. here.