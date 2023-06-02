TOPEKA (KSNT) – Organizations like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are giving kids a second chance at life.

People like Brittany owe it to the hospital and those who work there for being able to live full lives following cancer treatments. Brittany was once a patient at St. Jude around 20 years ago when she was diagnosed with lymphoma.

After a long six-month battle, Brittany was able to successfully enter remission in July of 2003. Now, Brittany says she has a good life and a loving family. She credits it all to St. Jude.

Patients like Brittany who are treated at St. Jude don’t receive a bill. She says it’s support from ordinary people who make the hospital’s mission possible.

“Every dollar matters and so just to see that they’re able to continue that mission and that work, you know nothing has hindered them, is more than words can say,” Brittany said.

