Suicide prevention organization holds event in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held their 6th annual event in Topeka Saturday. The organization aims to bring suicide education, support and prevention awareness.

Earlier this year, Topeka police reported a 140% increase in suicides compared to the same time period in 2020. Kansas is ranked 17th nationally in deaths by suicide. Organizers believe being open about the topic and holding events like this can help save lives.

“Anytime we can get together and talk positively about ways we can support each other and provide some hope for people that have experienced loss or are struggling, it’s time that we make that more of a normal conversation,” board member Sarah Mitchell said.

If you are struggling or know someone who is, and aren’t sure how to reach out, you can visit this website for resources.