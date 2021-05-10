Sunflower Striders Running Club bringing people together

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local running group is bringing people together one step at a time.

The Sunflower Striders Running Club of Topeka has been around for almost 50 years. It’s a social group with people who like to run, as well as people who just want to stay in shape and get a walk in. They meet on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The group also puts on various races throughout the year, including the free Labor Your Legs race in September and their big fundraiser, the annual Topeka to Auburn Half Marathon.

Paul Wagner, president of the Sunflower Striders, said the group is all about encouraging one another.

“It’s one foot in front of the other,” he said. “Everybody here has started walking one foot in front of the other, and then after that it’s just, okay, you can run a marathon. Everybody can run a marathon. It’s a matter of how much time. And so as you progress, we progress with you.”

Wagner said there aren’t any requirements to join, just put your shoes on. You can sign up on their website or their Facebook page.

The Sunflower Striders is holding the Sunflower State Games 5K & 10K this July, along with several other in-person races.