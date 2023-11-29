TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – When Topekans think of the holidays, most of them think about Winter Wonderland.

Development Director for TARC Mandi Wells told FOX 43 AM Live that they have other events happening this season that people can participate in as well.

Happening throughout the month of December, the restaurant The Weather Room is offering a “spotlight table” TARC’s customers. Anyone who sits at the spotlight table will have 10% of their check donated to TARC and its mission.

Additionally, on Dec. 5, TARC is teaming up with Dutch Bros for a special fundraiser. For every drink that is ordered, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back $1 to TARC’s operations. So, if you go through the drive-thru and order 4 drinks, $4 will then be donated back to TARC!

Lastly, the next day on Dec. 6, TARC is pairing up with the Koch Home Collective to host the “Clip for a Cause” event at the Happy Bassett Barrel House. Shannon and Nick Koch are the creators of Koch Home Collective and the former is known to have quite the beard. For that reason, the Kochs are auctioning off a chance for someone to shave Nick’s beard! There will also be raffle prizes at the event, with the goal being to raise $10,000 for TARC.

For more information on these events, watch the full interview above and click here to view TARC's Facebook page.