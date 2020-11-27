‘That’s what’s going to make our community grow’: Local businesses talk about shopping local

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Small businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic and now they are encouraging people in the community to shop local.

“Any time you have struggles in a business it almost melts your heart to help somebody else because that’s just what you’re supposed to do,” said Bridgett Umscheid, Owner of Body Paradise salon.

One small business, Live Engraved, is a custom wood engraving business owned by a local woman and her fiance. They created a website and started their company during the pandemic, and has led to many challenges.

“Because of COVID we decided to start a little side business,” said Shannon Hayden, Co-Owner of Live Engraved. “It was just to create a little more income and we’ve always wanted to get back into business with each other.”

Hayden said their sales have actually increased this season and they said shopping local is the best way to give back to the community.

“At the end of the day the people who are starting these businesses and putting their money back into the community, that’s what will make our community grow and be better,” Hayden said.

